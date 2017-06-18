

CTV Winnipeg





Two women in their twenties are dead after RCMP said their SUV collided with a tree early Sunday morning in Portage la Prairie.

The Mounties said it happened around 2:20 a.m. on Crescent Road West, at the intersection of 4 Street South-West in the small city west of Winnipeg.

RCMP said it appears the SUV was travelling westbound at a high rate of speed when it crossed the centre line and hit a tree.

The 22-year-old driver and the 20-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said. Both women were from Portage la Prairie.

It is unknown if alcohol was a factor or if either were wearing their seatbelts, RCMP said.

The investigation is ongoing.