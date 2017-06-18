Featured
Two young women killed after their SUV collides with tree: RCMP
RCMP said it appears the SUV was travelling westbound at a high rate of speed when it crossed the centre line and hit a tree. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, June 18, 2017 1:16PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, June 18, 2017 1:22PM CST
Two women in their twenties are dead after RCMP said their SUV collided with a tree early Sunday morning in Portage la Prairie.
The Mounties said it happened around 2:20 a.m. on Crescent Road West, at the intersection of 4 Street South-West in the small city west of Winnipeg.
RCMP said it appears the SUV was travelling westbound at a high rate of speed when it crossed the centre line and hit a tree.
The 22-year-old driver and the 20-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said. Both women were from Portage la Prairie.
It is unknown if alcohol was a factor or if either were wearing their seatbelts, RCMP said.
The investigation is ongoing.