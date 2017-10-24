Supporters and protesters of Uber squared off at the Manitoba Legislature Monday night in a marathon meeting as the standing committee on social and economic development reviewed Bill 30, The Local Vehicles for Hire Act.

If passed, Bill 30 would dissolve the taxi cab board while mandating the city of Winnipeg to allow ride sharing companies like Uber to operate here.

“We operate in cities across Canada under municipal bylaws that require safety background checks on drivers, vehicle inspections, a whole host of regulations that we follow,” said Chris Schafer, Public Policy Manager with Uber.

“In fact Winnipeg has the advantage of learning from what other cities have done in terms of regulating the ride sharing industry here in Canada,” Schafer said.

Schafer pointed out how 11,000 people have signed a petition in support of Bill 30.

But the Winnipeg Community Taxi Coalition is concerned about safety and customer service.

“Taxi drivers require a shield, a camera, extensive training, criminal background check, child abuse registry, vehicle inspections,” said Scott McFadyen, spokesperson for the Winnipeg Community Taxi Coalition. “This is a law that simply with a stroke of a pen eliminates an industry.”

Kevin Rebeck, President of the Manitoba Federation of Labour, believes while Manitoba’s taxi industry could improve, deregulation is not the answer. Rebeck pointed out how in London, England, Uber had lost its license because regulators there said Uber lacked corporate responsibility and created public safety and security concerns.

In Quebec, Uber threatened to leave the province earlier this month in response to proposed regulations requiring Uber drivers to undergo 35 hours of training and background checks done by police.

The standing committee on social and economic development has set aside three more nights to discuss bill 30 if necessary.