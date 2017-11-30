How the City of Winnipeg plans to regulate Uber and taxis could become much clearer on Friday.

An internal city email shows the bylaw to oversee vehicles for hire will be on the Mayor's Executive Policy agenda next week.

The EPC agenda is normally made public Friday afternoon.

According to the email senior city officials are trying to organize a private seminar to brief councillors.

The province passed a law allowing for ride sharing services like Uber while offloading regulation of the entire industry -- including taxis -- to the city.

Cab owners have been urging the city to ensure ride sharing companies follow similar rules as the taxi industry.