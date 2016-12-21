Featured
Uber should be allowed to operate in Winnipeg: report
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 2:30PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 21, 2016 7:53PM CST
A long awaited report on improving taxi services says companies like Uber should be allowed to zoom into Winnipeg.
The 174-page report contains 40 recommendations that say a business such as Uber could improve service, but should be regulated to keep the playing field level with cab companies.
Another suggestion is Uber would have to be insured, maintain vehicle standards and their drivers would have to undergo screening procedures similar to cabbies.
On safety it says taxi driver ID’s need to be displayed for passengers.
The report also recommends adding up to 150 new cabs to city streets over three years to meet the demand in Winnipeg.
Drivers are also encouraged to offer pre-fare payment methods at night to everyone, to cut down on disputes and claims of discrimination.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Adoption up, euthanasia down at animal shelters across Canada
- Family of woman with autism found dead in foster home seeks answers
- 11-year-old girl found within minutes of abduction in Brandon
- Manitoba mother wins bottle feeding dispute with City of Steinbach
- $5 million craft beer loan program cancelled