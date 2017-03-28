Featured
Unauthorized cream may cause dehydration, increased blood pressure: Health Canada
Health Canada said it tested PureCare Herbal Cream and found the presence of a prescription steroid called clobetasol propionate and phenoxylethanol, both of which are not declared on the list of ingredients. (Source: Health Canada)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017 10:42AM CST
Health Canada is warning the public that an unauthorized health product used to treat eczema and psoriasis in kids may cause serious health risks.
The agency said it tested PureCare Herbal Cream and found the presence of a prescription steroid called clobetasol propionate and phenoxylethanol, both of which are not declared on the list of ingredients.
Clobetasol propionate is a super-high potency topical steroid prescription drug used to treat inflammatory conditions, and should only be used under the supervision of a health care professional.
Side effects can include skin irritation, weakening or degeneration. Topical corticosteroids can also be absorbed in sufficient amounts to produce effects like irregular heartbeat, increased blood pressure and stomach ulcers.
If ingested, phenoxylethanol can also pose serious health risks like difficulty breathing, vomiting and diarrhea.
The cream was sold online and through an in-person distribution network.
Health Canada said it confirmed the company has stopped selling the product, and has requested the cream be recalled.
Anyone who bought or used the product should stop using it and consult a health care professional.
Health Canada also advised the public to read product labels to make sure they have been authorized.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Manitoba first nation suing province, feds over decades old land claim
- Batch of Robin Hood flour recalled due to possible E. coli contamination
- Attempted murder charges laid in Norway House stabbing
- Manitoba leads the country in wait times for cataract surgery
- Selling water: Coke, Pepsi look to make water rain money