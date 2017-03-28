

CTV Winnipeg





Health Canada is warning the public that an unauthorized health product used to treat eczema and psoriasis in kids may cause serious health risks.

The agency said it tested PureCare Herbal Cream and found the presence of a prescription steroid called clobetasol propionate and phenoxylethanol, both of which are not declared on the list of ingredients.

Clobetasol propionate is a super-high potency topical steroid prescription drug used to treat inflammatory conditions, and should only be used under the supervision of a health care professional.

Side effects can include skin irritation, weakening or degeneration. Topical corticosteroids can also be absorbed in sufficient amounts to produce effects like irregular heartbeat, increased blood pressure and stomach ulcers.

If ingested, phenoxylethanol can also pose serious health risks like difficulty breathing, vomiting and diarrhea.

The cream was sold online and through an in-person distribution network.

Health Canada said it confirmed the company has stopped selling the product, and has requested the cream be recalled.

Anyone who bought or used the product should stop using it and consult a health care professional.

Health Canada also advised the public to read product labels to make sure they have been authorized.