It’s unclear if all cyclists in Winnipeg will be forced to attach bells or horns to their bikes and wear helmets.

Transcona Coun. Russ Wyatt asked city officials to investigate whether bike safety could be improved by mandating sound devices for bikes and helmets for adults.

A report says, based on a review of other cities, upgrades to cycling paths, education campaigns and helmet use have the greatest impact on safety. But the report also says bells and horns do prevent collisions.

It says other provinces do mandate sound devices for bicycles.

Right now in Manitoba, all riders under the age of 18 must wear a bike helmet. Adults are exempt.