A brand of packaged pad thai stir-fry sauce has been recalled because of peanut that isn’t declared on the label.

La Cie McCormick Canada, the company that makes Thai Kitchen brand Original Pad Thai Stir-fry Sauce, announced the recall on April 4.

The sauce was sold across the country.

The recall applies to the following bottles with the following information on the package:

- 236 ml

- BB/ MA : 2018 JN 27

- UPC: 7 37628 00510 9

Anyone with peanut allergies who bought this product shouldn’t consume it, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said.