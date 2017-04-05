Featured
Undeclared peanut triggers recall of pad thai sauce
La Cie McCormick Canada, the company that makes Thai Kitchen brand Original Pad Thai Stir-fry Sauce, announced the recall on April 4. (Source: CFIA)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017 3:54AM CST
A brand of packaged pad thai stir-fry sauce has been recalled because of peanut that isn’t declared on the label.
La Cie McCormick Canada, the company that makes Thai Kitchen brand Original Pad Thai Stir-fry Sauce, announced the recall on April 4.
The sauce was sold across the country.
The recall applies to the following bottles with the following information on the package:
- 236 ml
- BB/MA: 2018JN27
- UPC: 7 37628 00510 9
Anyone with peanut allergies who bought this product shouldn’t consume it, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Laine scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2 for 5th straight win
- Manitoba men take lost asylum seekers to poker pool game in Emerson
- Manitoba premier turns down Hollywood offer to host Chucky horror flick
- Parking authority cracking down on people parking illegally
- 2 victims identified in East Selkirk triple shooting