The union representing Winnipeg pothole fillers, grass cutters and street cleaners is taking the city’s last offer to its members.

CUPE President Gord Delbridge told CTV News employees will vote on the contract offer on June 7.

Delbridge would not say what recommendation the union will give its members on how to vote, but said he feels CUPE workers deserve much better.

Delbridge said if the membership rejects the offer, it will give the union an official strike mandate.