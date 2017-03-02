The United Way is set to announce a new initiative to help refugee claimants in Winnipeg as they prepare for an expected surge in people crossing the Canada-U.S. border on foot.

The agency will hold a news conference Thursday to outline how they plan to organize the local response. The United Way said there is a “growing urgency” as more individuals and families illegally cross the border.

United Way officials will be joined by Manitoba Minister of Education and Training Ian Wishart.

Manitoba has become a focal point of the growing refugee crisis in Canada, with RCMP and border officials in the municipality of Emerson-Franklin seeing groups of asylum walking across the border almost daily.

The number of people crossing the border is expected to increase as the weather becomes warmer.

Refugee agencies in Manitoba have said their resources are stretched by the increasing number of asylum seekers, as shelter spaces in the city fill up and aid groups seek donations.