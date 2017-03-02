The United Way has launched a new website that lets the public donate money and goods to help the influx of refugees in Manitoba.

The site, called Help Refugees, is aimed at providing a central place where the public can donate to ensure the money goes directly to the areas of greatest need.

United Way Winnipeg CEO Connie Walker said their agency partners are overwhelmed by the issue. She said they’ve also received calls from the public who want to help refugees.

“We realized what was missing was an easy way for people to help,” Walker said. “We also saw a need to coordinate donations of all kinds.”

In addition to a monetary donation, people can donate specific goods like bus tickets, hygiene products and home starter kits.

A list of needed goods will be available on the organization’s website.

Walker said the donations will be focused on the need locally, but their information will be shared with United Ways across the country.

Sitti Ali, a refugee claimant from Djibouti, has been in the province since November. She was initially living in Denver on an American work visa, but heard many refugees were crossing into Manitoba.

Ali took a bus to Minnesota and travelled to Grand Fords. From there, she took a taxi, but was dropped off hours from the Manitoba border. She walked on foot with a group for seven hours to reach Manitoba.

She stayed at Welcome Place when she arrived and now has recently obtained a work permit.

Ali said the situations refugees face can be desperate. She has opened up her own home to refugees if there is no room for them at local shelters.

“They come to get freedom, to get protection,” she said. “We are grateful that we’ve been welcomed by Winnipeggers. It’s made such a difference for us and now we are helping other newcomers feel welcome.”