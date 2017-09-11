

The Canadian Press





The University of Manitoba says its faculty association has ratified a four-year collective agreement.

President David Barnard says on the school's website that the deal brings stability for both students and faculty, and he congratulates the bargaining teams.

The proposal -- as per provincial legislation that has not been proclaimed -- includes no wage increase in the first year.

That's followed by point-7-5 per cent and one per cent raises in the second and third years.