University of Manitoba, faculty, reach collective agreement
President David Barnard says on the school's website that the deal brings stability for both students and faculty, and he congratulates the bargaining teams. (File Image)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 11, 2017 4:23AM CST
The University of Manitoba says its faculty association has ratified a four-year collective agreement.
President David Barnard says on the school's website that the deal brings stability for both students and faculty, and he congratulates the bargaining teams.
The proposal -- as per provincial legislation that has not been proclaimed -- includes no wage increase in the first year.
That's followed by point-7-5 per cent and one per cent raises in the second and third years.