There could be dozens of illegal rooming houses operating near the University of Manitoba.

A report released by St. Norbert Coun. Janice Lukes said while it's difficult to prove, observations from a group of dedicated residents have determined there could be as many as 150.

The report says over the last five to seven years investors have been converting single family homes into multiple family units to make money while disregarding safety bylaws.

It states a lack of affordable rental space and an increase in enrolment have contributed to the problem.

In particular the report says the rooming houses are attracting an influx of international students who don't have a job and can't afford rent at market rates