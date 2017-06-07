

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeggers attended a public information session Tuesday night to hear about a preliminary design study for the Chief Peguis Trail extension.

"We've made a few changes since we first brought it to the public," said Scott Suderman, transportation facilities planning engineer for the Public Works department

The project would extend the road west from main street about 10 kilometers to Brookside Boulevard.

Designs presented included pedestrian and cycling bridges as a result of feedback from the public.

Other tweaks have been made as a result of feedback about the importance of traffic flow.

The design includes "free flowing grade separation" at Main Street and Mcphillips Street -- in other words, no intersections there to slow drivers down.

“The design also incorporates provisions for future interchanges at the other intersections, such as a pipeline at Dr. Jose Rizal Way and Brookside," said Suderman.

Information on the extension, as well as possible designs, are available at the city's website.

The city plans to update the public again this coming fall.

A final design and cost estimate will be presented to the public at the end of 2017.