

CTV Winnipeg





Several Manitoba roads that were shut down due to hazardous conditions re-opened just after midnight Tuesday.

Highway 1 remained closed between Winnipeg and Portage.

As of 8 o'clock Monday night RCMP said no serious crashes were reported.

They said roads were extremely slippery and with heavy winds and blowing snow, visibility was near-zero.

They strongly advised drivers to use caution.

The City of Winnipeg said crews were busy Sunday night and Monday salting bridges, underpasses and main routes in preparation for adverse weather.

The city said salting operations would continue throughout the night.

The following highways were reopened:

Highway 6 from Highway 101 to Highway 248

Highway 7 from Highway 101 to Highway 68

Highway 236 between Highway 101 and Highway 67

Highway 67 between Highways 6 and 7

Up to date information about road and highway closures throughout the province can be found on the Manitoba 511 website..