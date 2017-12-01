The city has nailed down a current estimate for the largest capital project on the books.

In September upgrades to the North End Water Pollution Control Centre were pegged at north of a billion dollars.

A report to the city’s finance committee now has a more exact number of $1.4 billion.

This is hundreds of millions of dollars more than the budgeted cost of $800 million.

Water and waste officials have said it’s a complex project with part of the overruns attributed to electrical costs and the U. S. exchange rate.