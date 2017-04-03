It appears a Manitoba Indigenous community is moving ahead with more development plans on its urban reserve in Winnipeg.

According to a City of Winnipeg report, Long Plain First Nation is set to build a conference centre and commercial enterprise on the three acre property near Polo Park.

The First Nations website said an 80,000 square foot office complex is planned for the location.

Right now the community operates a gas station on the land it acquired from Manitoba Hydro through the Treaty Land Entitlement process in 2006.