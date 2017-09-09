

CTV Winnipeg





Two people are dead after a vehicle collided with a motorcycle Friday evening, RCMP said.

Officers said the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Provincial Road 306, roughly five kilometres south of Plum Coulee, in the RM of Rhineland, near the U.S. border.

Investigators believe a 20-year-old woman was travelling southbound from Altona when the vehicle hit the shoulder and over corrected, causing it to collide head-on with a northbound motorcycle.

The 54-year-old driver of the motorcycle, along with his passenger, a 53-year-old woman, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Both were from Winkler, RCMP said.

The driver of the vehicle, along with her passenger, another 20-year-old woman, suffered only minor injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts and alcohol was not a contributing factor, officers said.

RCMP are still investigating.