Featured
Vehicle collides with motorcycle, two dead: RCMP
Officers said the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Provincial Road 306, roughly five kilometres south of Plum Coulee, in the RM of Rhineland, near the U.S. border. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, September 9, 2017 9:34AM CST
Two people are dead after a vehicle collided with a motorcycle Friday evening, RCMP said.
Officers said the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Provincial Road 306, roughly five kilometres south of Plum Coulee, in the RM of Rhineland, near the U.S. border.
Investigators believe a 20-year-old woman was travelling southbound from Altona when the vehicle hit the shoulder and over corrected, causing it to collide head-on with a northbound motorcycle.
The 54-year-old driver of the motorcycle, along with his passenger, a 53-year-old woman, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Both were from Winkler, RCMP said.
The driver of the vehicle, along with her passenger, another 20-year-old woman, suffered only minor injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts and alcohol was not a contributing factor, officers said.
RCMP are still investigating.