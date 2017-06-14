Featured
Vehicle drives into Carman business: RCMP
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 11:06AM CST
A vehicle collided with a Carman, Man. business after a driver confused the brake with the accelerator.
RCMP said they were called to the incident Tuesday at around 10 a.m.
Police said an 86-year-old man was backing up while trying to avoid a closely parked vehicle beside him. Officers said the driver stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake while reversing and inadvertently put the vehicle into drive.
The vehicle then collided with a building.
The driver and an 80-year-old woman passenger, both from Elm Creek, were not injured. Nobody inside the business was hurt, either.
No charges will be laid.
