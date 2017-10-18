

A decision is expected later today in the Mark Grant retrial.

Mark Edward Grant is on trial for a second time, accused of confining and killing 13-year-old Candace Derksen. The girl’s body was found frozen inside a shed near her home in January 1985, six weeks after she disappeared

Derksen’s body was frozen, wrapped in 14 feet of twine – six knots, including four wraps around her wrists and six around her ankles.

DNA evidence found that the twine led to Grant’s arrest in 2007.

Grant was found guilty of second-degree murder at his first trial in 2011, but the Manitoba Court of Appeal overturned his conviction.

The retrial concluded in May.