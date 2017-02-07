A 28-year-old Winnipeg man is dead after being found injured in a North End home. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

According to police, Canon Franklin Beardy, 28, was found in a home in the 500 block of Magnus Avenue just after 11 p.m. Monday.

Officers said he had multiple serious injuries, and was taken to hospital in critical condition. He later died.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.