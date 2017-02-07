Featured
Victim identified in Magnus Ave. homicide
Officers and members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to the home in the 500 block of Magnus Avenue at 11:15 p.m. for a report of an injured man. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2017 7:59AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, February 9, 2017 11:20AM CST
A 28-year-old Winnipeg man is dead after being found injured in a North End home. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
According to police, Canon Franklin Beardy, 28, was found in a home in the 500 block of Magnus Avenue just after 11 p.m. Monday.
Officers said he had multiple serious injuries, and was taken to hospital in critical condition. He later died.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.