A suspect who assaulted an RCMP officer late Tuesday night near St. Laurent is now deceased.

Officials issued a public safety warning Tuesday night as they searched for a male suspect considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police said an RCMP officer was assaulted on Hwy. 6 near St. Laurent at about 8:30 on Tuesday night.

The officer’s police van and sidearm were taken during the assault.

RCMP officials said that at 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday, officers located the stolen vehicle and the male suspect on Highway 417, near Lake Manitoba First Nation.

During the course of the arrest, the suspect was shot and pronounced deceased on scene.

Officials said the Independent Investigation Unit has been informed, and will investigate the shooting.