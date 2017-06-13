Featured
City, union strike tentative deal
A tentative settlement was reached Wednesday night between the City of Winnipeg and it's largest union (File image).
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 11:31PM CST
Job action by 4,000 Winnipeg city workers may be avoided
A tentative settlement was reached Wednesday night between the City of Winnipeg and it's largest union.
In a press release, CUPE Local 500 said its negotiating committee would not be releasing any details of the settlement until members had a chance to review the offer and vote on it.
It also said the committee is recommending workers accept the settlement.
Last week union members had voted on a strike mandate after not being able to reach a deal with the city.
A strike would mean workers responsible for everything from pothole repairs, to spalsh pad maintenance to libraries to tree pruning would walk off the job.