Job action by 4,000 Winnipeg city workers may be avoided

A tentative settlement was reached Wednesday night between the City of Winnipeg and it's largest union.

In a press release, CUPE Local 500 said its negotiating committee would not be releasing any details of the settlement until members had a chance to review the offer and vote on it.

It also said the committee is recommending workers accept the settlement.

Last week union members had voted on a strike mandate after not being able to reach a deal with the city.

A strike would mean workers responsible for everything from pothole repairs, to spalsh pad maintenance to libraries to tree pruning would walk off the job.