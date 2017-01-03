Featured
Heavy police presence in Elmwood neighbourhood
Winnipeg police officers close down Thames Avenue in Elmwood to conduct door to door search.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 11:43PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 3, 2017 11:47PM CST
Multiple Winnipeg police officers responded to an incident in Elmwood late Tuesday evening.
Police taped off Thames Avenue between Watt Street and Elmwood Road, as officers went door to door.
Police K-9 units were also seen searching the back lanes in the area.
The Winnipeg Police Service has not released any information.
