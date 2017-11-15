RCMP issued a public safety warning Tuesday night as they searched for a male suspect considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police said an RCMP officer was assaulted on Hwy. 6 near St. Laurent at about 8:30 on Tuesday night.

The officer’s police van and sidearm were taken during the assault.

The stolen police vehicle is a white, unmarked, Ford E-150 Econoline van. It does not have police markings but it does have police lights and sirens embedded within the vehicle.

If you see the vehicle, you are advised to call 911 immediately and to not approach the van under any circumstances.