A suspicious package at the Asper Jewish Community Campus brought a heavy police presence late Monday afternoon.

Winnipeg Police were called to the scene at about 5 o’clock after someone noticed an abandoned suitcase outside the north end of the building.

The centre was evacuated as a precaution.

Gray Academy of Jewish Education, a nursery-to-grade-12 private school on the campus, said in a letter on its website the decision to evacuate was made “on the advice of the Winnipeg Police Service as a precaution.” It also said emergency procedures were carried out and that the school was evacuated around 5 p.m.

The Winnipeg Police Service’s bomb squad determined the suitcase was full of clothing and posed no threat.

Police do not believe it was placed in the area for any malicious purpose.

The centre reopened at around 7:30 p.m.