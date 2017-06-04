

CTV Winnipeg





A viewer captured a video of what he thought was a tornado on Saturday, but it turns out it was actually a dust devil.

The video was taken on Highway 75 south of the city.

The dust devil was likely due to the recent warm and sunny weather across the province.

“Dust devils form when you have very strong heating on a nice sunny day,” said Brad Vrolijk, a forecaster with Environment Canada. “So you often see them over farmers’ fields, where the dirt is darker than the grass and roads around it.”

Vrolijk said the main difference between tornadoes and dust devils is that dust devils aren’t connected to clouds.

“They’re very different from tornadoes in that they form up from the ground, and tornadoes form from the sky, coming down,” he said.

He added that dust devils are common during the summer months, and even more prevalent in the spring and fall when crops are off the field and loose dirt is exposed.