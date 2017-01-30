

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeggers are standing in solidarity with Quebec City after a terror attack at a mosque Sunday night.

Manitobans for Human Rights along with the University of Manitoba Muslim Students Association are encouraging people to gather on the front lawn of the Manitoba Legislative Building on Monday at 6:00 p.m. for a solidarity vigil.

The group plans to take a moment of silence for victims and families of the mosque shooting.

There will also be special prayers held at 8 p.m. on Monday at the Manitoba Grand Mosque for the victims.

“We respond to this tragedy with prayers for the victims and for Quebec City and for Canada to remain a safe haven for people of all faiths and background”, said Osaed Khan, president of the Manitoba Islamic Association. “Places of worship should be peaceful refuge for all, regardless of religion.”