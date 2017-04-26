Featured
Violent sex offender could be travelling from B.C. to Manitoba
Joseph Davis, 46, was living at a Vancouver halfway house under a long-term supervision order. (Source: Vancouver Police Department)
Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017 3:47AM CST
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a violent sexual offender who may be on his way to Manitoba.
Joseph Davis, 46, was living at a Vancouver halfway house under a long-term supervision order.
Police say he failed to return and it's believed he could be heading east to Manitoba.
Davis previously lived in the province.
He could be driving a 2000 grey four-door Mercedes with B.C. licence number DE5 64E.
If you see him, police recommend you call 911 right away.
