

CTV News





RCMP said a Virden man who has been in and out of police custody over the past six weeks was arrested again on Monday.

Cory Alexander Burke, 31, is facing charges for drug possession and failing to comply with recognizance after police searched a Virden home and found 10 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of methamphetamine, a spring loaded knife and drug paraphernalia.

RCMP said the man has been arrested and charged multiple times in recent weeks and was under court conditions banning him from possession of drugs and weapons.

Westman RCMP continue to investigate.