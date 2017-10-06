Featured
Visiting hours at city cemeteries to decrease for fall and winter
Starting Oct. 16, Brookside (pictured), St. Vital and Transcona cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
CTV News
Published Friday, October 6, 2017 12:10PM CST
The city is shifting visiting hours at cemeteries during the colder months.
Starting Oct. 16, Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Then closing time will move to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.
Hours will increase to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during March and April, and will return to current hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. in May.