Winnipeg commuters were treated to a dose of kindness by volunteers with the United Way, who handed out goodies Wednesday morning as part of the day of Conscious Kindness.

In its third year, the event encourages people to perform random acts of kindness in an effort to build community and increase compassion.

Volunteers at the Kindness Drive-Thru behind the United Way building at 580 Main St. handed out coffee and bags of treats during the morning drive, including an extra treat to pass along to someone else.

The United Way will send out kindness brigades throughout downtown on Wednesday.

The provincial government declared the week of May 7 to 13 Kindness Week in Manitoba.