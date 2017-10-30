A push to keep children safe in Winnipeg is underway this Halloween as police warn about potentially-lethal fentanyl blotters.

The nickel-sized papers could laced with fentanyl or carfentanil.

The Indian and Metis Friendship Centre is preparing to welcome 3,000 children to its safe trick-or-tricking space Tuesday night.

Volunteers are on standby to make sure the fentanyl blotters stay far away from kids.

"That's scary, really scary,” said executive director Garrett Courchene. “We got a good team working here going through the candies before we give them out."

On Friday Winnipeg police seized six fentanyl blotters with the image of a witch riding a broom.

Made of paper and about the size of a postage stamp, police say they could be laced with powerful opioids such as fentanyl or carfentanil, and could be deadly if ingested or touched.

"I've seen blotters with all sorts of cartoon characters and themed things, whether it’s pre- Christmas,” said Const. Rob Carver Sunday. “The concern of course for families out trick or treating, this wouldn't look dangerous."

Police believe there could be similar blotters in the city and said if you see one, don't touch it and call 911.

“I think it’s a very dirty tactic,” said Sheri Fandrey with the Additions Foundation of Manitoba.

Fandrey said drug dealers are playing a dangerous game marketing a potentially deadly product with a Halloween-themed imprint.

“We want people to be cautious, but not really to instill hysteria or paranoia, that young people going out collecting things from strangers poses risks,” said Fandrey.

If someone touches a blotter, Fandrey recommends the person wash their hands with soap and water immediately. She said some hand-sanitizers may increase skin absorption.