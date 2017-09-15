On the eve of the party’s convention, NDP leadership candidate Wab Kinew is denying accusations by his ex-partner he assaulted her.

Tara Hart has come forward telling APTN and the Canadian Press that while the two lived together in 2003, Kinew threw her across a room, causing rug burn injuries.

Kinew was charged with assault, but the charges were later stayed by prosecutors.

In an interview with CTV News, the NDP leadership hopeful says he’s sorry if this triggers painful emotions for domestic abuse victims, but he denies his ex-partner’s claims.

“I myself recognize the importance of believing victims, believing people who come forward and make allegations. I know that doesn’t happen easily and I know that’s not taken lightly, yet in this situation I also can’t take responsibility for something that I didn’t do.”

Kinew is running against long time NDP member, former MLA and cabinet minister Steve Ashton.

The leadership results are expected Saturday afternoon.