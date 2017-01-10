

Sara Shyiak, CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba Hydro will be freezing the wages this year for more than half of its employees.

The crown corporation told CTV News it has reached a new four-year deal with two of its four unions.

In the first year, the more than 11,000 employees will see no increase, with moderate increases to follow in the second, third, and fourth years.

Last month, professional engineers and non-unionized corporate staff, which include more than thousand workers, were told wages would be frozen for at least one-year.

Hydro said it is in the middle of negotiating with a third union.

The last union's employees are mid-contract.

The measure comes as Hydro struggles with ballooning debt and high costs.