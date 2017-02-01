Featured
Wanted man located in connection with stolen sports memorabilia
WPS has issued an arrest warrant for Douglas Bertram Reesby of Winnipeg. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, February 1, 2017 1:44PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 1, 2017 3:14PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service have found a 54-year-old man in connection with a break-in and theft on Monday.
Around 2:30 a.m., officers were called to investigate a break-in at the Sport Manitoba building on Pacific Avenue.
Police said when they arrived on scene a large quantity of sports memorabilia was stolen.
WPS issued an arrest warrant for Douglas Bertram Reesby of Winnipeg on Wednesday, and a few hours later located him.