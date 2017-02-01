

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service have found a 54-year-old man in connection with a break-in and theft on Monday.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers were called to investigate a break-in at the Sport Manitoba building on Pacific Avenue.

Police said when they arrived on scene a large quantity of sports memorabilia was stolen.

WPS issued an arrest warrant for Douglas Bertram Reesby of Winnipeg on Wednesday, and a few hours later located him.