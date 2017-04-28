

CTV Winnipeg





A First Nations-owned airline in Ontario will begin offering flights to Winnipeg next month.

Starting May 1, Wasaya Airways will offer non-stop flights from Sioux Lookout, Ont. to Winnipeg, with through service from Thunder Bay.

Wasaya, which is based in Thunder Bay, is owned by 12 First Nations in northwestern Ontario. It currently serves more than 25 communities in the region, which will now be connected to Winnipeg.

The airline will hold a launch event in Winnipeg on Monday, May 1 at the James Armstrong Richardson International Airport.