Washed out highway into Lynn Lake reopens
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, May 20, 2017 12:54PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, May 20, 2017 3:02PM CST
A road leading into Lynn Lake that was washed out reopened Saturday.
Ground transport into the northern Manitoba town was impossible after a portion of Highway 391 collapsed about 50 kilometres south of the town, Lynn Lake Mayor James Lindsay said in a tweet on Friday.
Manitoba Infrastructure and Transportation and contractors were working on the road Friday, Lindsay tweeted.
Shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, Manitoba Roads tweeted that the section of highway between Leaf Rapids and Lynn Lake had reopened.
