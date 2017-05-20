

CTV Winnipeg





A road leading into Lynn Lake that was washed out reopened Saturday.

Ground transport into the northern Manitoba town was impossible after a portion of Highway 391 collapsed about 50 kilometres south of the town, Lynn Lake Mayor James Lindsay said in a tweet on Friday.

Manitoba Infrastructure and Transportation and contractors were working on the road Friday, Lindsay tweeted.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, Manitoba Roads tweeted that the section of highway between Leaf Rapids and Lynn Lake had reopened.



(Source: Twitter/@JamesLindsay_)