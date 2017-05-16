

Nolan Kowal, CTV Winnipeg





A washed out road caused the closure of Highway 280 between Split Lake and Gillam on Tuesday, the province confirmed.

People described the damage on Facebook. One poster said the washout cut off road access to the communities of Gillam and Fox Lake.

Other posters said the shuttle from the Keeyask dam area could not get to Gillam Tuesday morning, and a Greyhound bus from Gillam was forced to sit on the road to wait for repairs.

The Split Lake-Gillam area is located about 1,000 kilometres north of Winnipeg.