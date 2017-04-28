Few people are crazy about wasps, but your opinion of the stinging insects might soon change.

A species of wasp is being imported into Canada and they have an important job to do, protecting ash trees from the emerald ash borer beetle.

Originally from China, the small beetle is cutting a big path of destruction. It's destroyed ash trees in Quebec, Ontario and 30 American states.

Researchers from Natural Resources Canada are introducing parasitoids, tiny wasps that attack the beetle.

However, unlike the stinging insects that hang out near BDI, these tiny wasps don't sting humans. They're also native to China, and the wasps’ favorite prey is the emerald ash borer.

"They don't want to eat anything else," said lead researcher Krista Ryall. "Even if you give them no choice but some other species, they basically won't eat and they'll just die."

Some of the Wasps have already been released in Ontario and Quebec. The plan is to release about 10 thousand more this summer.

Already, researchers have learned the wasps are great at eating the beetle. What they don't know yet is if they will be able to halt their spread and ash trees in Winnipeg may not have much of a grace period left.

"It could be here [already], And we just don't know it." said City of Winnipeg Forester Martha Barwinsky. "That's the scary part."

City crews will be keeping their eyes open for the beetle, as will Trees Winnipeg and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The city said private citizens can help by not moving firewood and most importantly it recommends people not bring firewood into Manitoba from outside our province.