One day after water threatened to swallow up riverside properties and flooded home basements, the flooding situation in Carman is improving, according to town's mayor.

Mayor Bob Mitchell said the Boyne River, which runs through the middle of town, might be going down, but other problems have cropped up.

Mitchell said up to 600 people in the community are without water. The rest of the community has a minimal supply, and is being asked to use water sparingly.

Monday both the Carman elementary and high school were also closed because water supply could not be guaranteed. School busses are not running, because of the number of washed out roads in the area.

Mitchell said three water lines broke overnight and are to blame for the immediate shortage of water.

The town was getting water from a backup source at the Pembina Valley Water Cooperative, but the broken water lines drained the reserve.

On Sunday, the local water treatment plant in Carman broke down because the water was too murky to treat it.

Flooding and ice jams caused damage to two bridges, the Ryall Park bridge, which goes into the downtown, and other highway bridge.

Mitchell said the size of the ice jam east of Carman is unprecedented – six kilometres long.

"I've never seen this before," said Mitchell who has been in Carman for 35 years.

The Rural Municipality of Dufferin surrounds the town of Carman.

Reeve George Gray said Monday Boyne River levels were receding in area and flooding has stabilized.

Gray said there are 20 to 30 roads washed out in the RM and crews are out diligently making repairs to make roads safe for the school buses to run Tuesday.

Gray said both the Elm Creek elementary and high school closed Monday.

The town has a population of about 3,400 people.