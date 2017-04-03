About 135 people have now been evacuated from Peguis First Nation due to severe overland flooding, but officials said the waters have started to recede.

Peguis First Nation Chief Glenn Hudson said river levels dropped six inches Monday morning.

“The risk is obviously reducing, but we have to have cooperation from our weather,” Hudson said.

“Whenever it’s cooler, the water would run off faster, but when it’s warmer, it tends to not run off so fast. Weather is definitely in our favour right now.”

The community declared a state of emergency Friday, which remained in effect Monday.

Hudson said 45 homes have been sandbagged or surrounded by tiger dams, and there are about seven washed out roads in the area.

An excavator was out breaking up ice jams, allowing waters to flow through the community.

Hudson said 300 homes have been impacted by the deluge with everything from submerged septic fields to flooded basements. Some homes are completely cut-off to road access due to the surging waters.

Evacuees won’t be able to return until affected homes have been tested for water and air quality.

“There were mold issues prior to the flood, but that ends up being more pronounced during this time,” he said. “With spores being activated, it tends to impact those homes that do have it.”

Hudson hopes people can return home as quickly as possible, so there is not a repeat of past displacement. Flooding in 2011 and 2014 devastated the community, supplanting hundreds of residents.

“Obviously, people living in hotels for a period of six years is not good for anybody. It creates lots of social and welfare issues,” Hudson said. “We’d like to see them home as soon as possible.”

RED CROSS HOUSING PEGUIS FIRST NATION EVACUEES

The Red Cross has set up emergency lodging sites for the evacuees at two Winnipeg hotels and one in Brandon.

Volunteer Henry Van Delden said they are given lodging, food, toiletries and baby supplies.

“We operate until the need has been met. How many days? We really don’t know. It depends on when the people are safe to go home. That’s something that’s determined by the local community,” Van Delden said.

Rene Evangelyne Paul and her four kids were evacuated from their Peguis First Nation home Sunday night.

Her basement flooded and her toilets were backed up, causing her home to reek of sewage.

“It was just gross,” she said. “My kids were getting headaches from it. They were telling me that their heads were hurting. Even I was getting a bad headache from it. As soon as we got out of there, it stopped.”

She is now staying at a Sandman Hotel in Winnipeg. Paul has not been told when she will be able to return home, but she heard it could be up to a month.

“They don’t know how long it will take for that sewage to go down,” she said. “It’s just kind of hard right now because I’ve got little ones.”

Cheryl-Lee Spence and her five kids were also evacuated from the First Nation Sunday night. The water in her home changed colours, and the air stank.

Spence is seven months pregnant and is also staying at a Sandman Hotel in Winnipeg. There was no damage when she left her Peguis home, but she worries it will be a different story when she returns.

“That’s what I’m going to have to bring my baby home to, hopefully not a hotel,” she said.