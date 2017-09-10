The world's largest online retailer wants to build a second corporate headquarters and it could go up in Winnipeg.

Amazon has put out a call to cities across North America to submit proposals.

HQ2 as it’s been dubbed is generating some serious competition for big economic rewards.

The company said it plans to spend five billion dollars U.S. in construction and create 50,000 thousand jobs.

“It would be good,” said Terry Shaw with the Manitoba Trucking Association.

Take Centre Port Canada for example. It’s located in the city, and according to the company is North America's largest in-land port.

The hub provides access to industrial land, rail transportation and hundreds of trucking companies.

"We are very well positioned to take advantage and assist so we are very excited,” said Shaw.

When it comes to distribution, the Manitoba Trucking Association said because Winnipeg is located in the middle of the continent, about 90 per cent of North America can be reached in 48 hours from the city.

With billions of dollars in investment up for grabs, Manitoba premier Brian Pallister is working on a pitch to show Amazon what Winnipeg has to offer.

"I have reached out to Mayor Brian Bowman and look forward to working with him, the business community and all other stakeholders to make this great opportunity a reality,” Pallister said in a statement. “This will be a Team Manitoba effort!"

Manitoba Chambers of commerce president chuck Davidson says competition will be steep and cities all over North American are submitting proposals. But landing the investment isn't something Winnipeg should rule out, or shy away from.

"If you're looking for somewhere that's centrally located, that's good for transportation, world class airport, we check a number of boxes we absolutely do."

Amazon said its wants to set up in a metropolitan area with more than one million people, a stable and business friendly environment, an urban or suburban location with the potential to attract and retain strong technical people, and has communities that think big and creatively on real estate options.

Competition between cities is expected to ramp up in the next few weeks. The deadline to submit a proposal to Amazon is October 19th.

The company plans to select a site and make an announcement in 2018.