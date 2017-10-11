

CTV Winnipeg





The official line up for We Day Manitoba has been released.

The massive event arrives in Winnipeg on October 25 at Bell MTS Place, and brings together 16 thousand young people to celebrate change.

The 2017 line-up of presenters, speakers, and performers include Jully Black, Alexandre Trudeau, George Takei and Winnipeg pop group Panicland.

This year, the We Day theme is ‘Generation We’ – young people coming together to change local landscapes for good.

“WE Day celebrates a generation of empowered youth, who have come together in the hope that the world can be better a place,” said Craig Kielburger, co-founder of WE.

More than 475 schools and youth groups across Manitoba participate in We Day events.