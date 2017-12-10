An artisanal cheese made with an old recipe by monks in Manitoba once in jeopardy has a new future thanks to a couple of Winnipeg chefs.

Brother Alberic is a monk at the Notre-Dame-des-Prairies Monastery south of Holland who has been making ‘trappist cheese’ for 60 years.

When CTV News caught up with him in 2015, Brother Alberic was concerned if anyone would carry on the tradition. In his 80's, he said he was the last monk in North America making the particular type of cheese through an ancient method.

Now Winnipeg chefs Dustin Peltier and Rachel Isaak say they plan to pick up the craft and make the cheese.

Trappist cheese originated in 12th-century France.

“We’ve always had a love for cheese and different kinds. I’ve been using Brother Alberic cheese for six or seven years,” he said.

The couple said they decided to visit Brother Alberic and everything fell into place.

“Just went out there one day and knocked on his door and said we heard that you are looking for some people to teach, would you be willing to teach? And he said, 'I’d love to',” said Isaak.

Isaak said because women aren’t allowed everywhere on the grounds of the monastery Brother Alberic would teach Peltier, who would in turn teach Rachel.

“He was very adamant that I go home and teach her so it passes on,” said Peltier who then stayed for a week at the monastery to learn the technique.

Peltier said they now feel a responsibility to carry the recipe forward.

“This recipe dates back to the 1700s. He’s the last man in North America to be making cheese in this style and staying true to the traditional recipe,” he said.

The cheese is made from unpasteurized cow’s milk. It’s slowly heated, cultures are added before it’s put it into molds. Then it’s hand washed every day with a special brine.

“It’s an exciting pressure,” said Peltier.

Brother Alberic has had other apprentices in the past but they didn’t pan out, the couple said.

“It’s pretty cool and be able to carry on something that’s lasted this long and has a really great following and people care about it,” said Peltier.

Peltier and Isaak are both chefs and own a Winnipeg catering company called Loaf and Honey.

They said they are in the process of building a plant in Woodlands and eventually plan to have a cellar and cave just like the one used by monks in Holland.

The couple also hopes to spread the tradition and cheese with as many people as possible.

“He’s done making it now so we are the hope. So we feel we have to commit to this because we don’t want it to get lost,” said Isaak.