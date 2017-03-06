Five people face charges after RCMP in Peguis First Nation seized weapons, drugs and cash in two separate raids on Friday.

The raids happened in the morning of March 3 at two residences on Peguis First Nation, about 180 kilometres north of Winnipeg in the Interlake. Police found seven firearms, one kilogram of cocaine, 233 grams of marijuana, and a “significant” amount of cash.

Two men, both 20, and three women, ages 21, 27, and 30, were arrested and will face charges.

“The removal of such a large quantity of drugs and weapons during this seizure in Peguis First Nation will definitely have a positive impact in the community,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court May 1.