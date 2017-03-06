Featured
Weapons, drugs seized in raids on Peguis First Nation
Five people face charges after RCMP in Peguis First Nation seized weapons, drugs and cash in two separate raids on Friday. (Source: RCMP)
Published Monday, March 6, 2017 3:57PM CST
Last Updated Monday, March 6, 2017 6:42PM CST
The raids happened in the morning of March 3 at two residences on Peguis First Nation, about 180 kilometres north of Winnipeg in the Interlake. Police found seven firearms, one kilogram of cocaine, 233 grams of marijuana, and a “significant” amount of cash.
Two men, both 20, and three women, ages 21, 27, and 30, were arrested and will face charges.
“The removal of such a large quantity of drugs and weapons during this seizure in Peguis First Nation will definitely have a positive impact in the community,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre.
The suspects are scheduled to appear in court May 1.
