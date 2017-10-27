

CTV Winnipeg





Yard waste collection in Winnipeg is expected to be delayed over the next few weeks, the city announced Friday.

It said changing weather conditions and an increase in the amount of yard waste are the reasons for the delay.

The city said crews will likely be working on weekends and as late as 10 p.m. some nights in order to get caught up.

The city is encouraging residents to put their yard waste out on their regular collection days and to leave it out until it gets picked up.

If your collection week was this week and your waste hasn’t been picked up by 10 p.m. Sunday, you can call 311 to report a missed pick up.

Residents can also take their yard waste to the 4R Winnipeg Depots, either at 1120 Pacific Avenue or 1777 Brady Road.