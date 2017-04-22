

CTV Winnipeg





An organization that has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to help asylum seekers in Winnipeg says it needs more money.

Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council has launched a fundraising campaign called Open Your Hearts in March.

MIIC, which operates Welcome Place, has raised about $300,000 so far. It's aiming to raise another $200,000 to help asylum seekers.

"To continue to ask for donors to come forward to work us as refugee claimants are still crossing the border and we are still responding to the needs of these people," said Ruth Magnuson.

Since January, Welcome Place has helped more than 400 refugee claimants.

It forecasts more than 1,200 claimants will need help this year.