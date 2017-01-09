

CTV Winnipeg





Inside a soot-covered jacket, a pair of heavy duty work gloves and thick black face shield is 19-year-old Raeleen Bighetty.

She describes herself as an artist who recently fell in love with making things out of metal.

"You can create so much with it. The welds look so pretty. It's like a rainbow," she said.

It's a passion she instantly connected with, but six months ago knew little about.

"I was going to school part-time, struggling on welfare, trying to find a job, kind of lost on where I wanted to go with my life."

With some help, Bighetty was accepted into the metal fabrication and welding program at the Winnipeg Industrial Skills Training Centre, or WISTC.

A six-month training program for adults living on social assistance, who are looking to work in the industrial manufacturing industry.

"We're not looking for someone who is big and burly and tough. We are looking for someone who is willing to do the work," said metal fabrication instructor Abe Klassen.

Bighetty calls the centre at 903 King Edwards St. her home and Klassen, her uncle.

“He was always encouraging me, telling me that I could do it and it's ok to make a mistake, because that's how we get better," she said.

She quickly added, Klassen also helped her connect with her past.

One day while making aluminum roses Klassen asked a question.

"One of the questions I usually ask my students is, 'who is your dad and what kind of job did he have?'"

Bighetty said she doesn't remember her father and only has one picture of the two of them, taken when she was a baby, but she did know his name.

"When I heard Rae's father's name, I thought I knew who that was, and I contacted this person who I thought it was, and sure enough, in fact, it was Rae's dad," said Klassen.

Since then, Bighetty has been talking with her father and she’s graduated from the welding program with perfect attendance.

Two dreams she never thought possible, fulfilled.

"It was a shock, because I’ve never seen (my father). That was the first time I’ve gotten to talk to him. It was amazing. It just made me so happy."

Bighetty's using her new found confidence to build a bright future for herself.

"What I learned most here is to believe in myself," she said.

She's currently working to complete her high school diploma by June and hopes to work in the aerospace industry, all while creating metal works of art inside her own shop.

Statistics from the WISTC show 80 per cent of graduating students find and keep a job.