

CTV Winnipeg





A fire broke out in a home in Winnipeg’s West End Monday night.

Firefighters were called to the house on Banning Street between Sargent and Wellington avenues just before 9 p.m.

Officials said the fire appeared to have started in the basement and spread from there.

Crews arrived to heavy smoke billowing from inside the home.

“The smoke was getting black which indicates the fire is well seated and very hot,” Fire Platoon Chief Myles Fitzhenry said as crews continued fighting the blaze.

“Until we get it under control and make it safe for our guys to get in, that comes first. As a result, we slid up our ladder to get it closer because it looked like it was going to go south on us, but we were able to get it before we actually had to put the ladder up."

No one was home when the fire broke out, but officials said pets died in the fire.

There is no damage estimate at this time, and the cause is still under investigation.