A unique assisted living center for seniors has undergone millions of dollars in renovations.

The provincial government announced the upgrades at the Ellice Ave. facility’s grand opening Monday.

“This is an important project for the community. There are a growing number of seniors with a moderate income who want to live independently but need supports to make that possible,” said Families Minister Scott Fielding.

Ellice Place, located at 555 Ellice Ave., combines social housing and assisted living, the province said. It’s made for seniors who can live on their own but need help with daily tasks. All 118 studio and one-bedroom units have been fully renovated, including five units designed for tenants with disabilities, Fielding said.

The complex also features 24-hour medical alarms in every suite, on-site property management, tenant support and security.

The building also has common areas, including a kitchen designed for communal baking and cooking, a dinner hall, patios, a recreational room and a lobby for residents and guests.

Rents will be priced to income, and a service package includes two hot meals every day, linen service, light housekeeping and recreational activities.

An open house will be held at the centre on March 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prospective tenants can also call 204-948-2328 or email ellice.shal@gov.mb.ca.